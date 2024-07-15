Shared Spaces, Stories

BENGALURU: Humans thrive on connection, but forming lasting bonds is challenging, especially today, when finding common ground can be incredibly difficult. But as is always true with Bengalureans, they tend to find a way. For 21-year-old Bhoomika Venkatesh, this common ground was watching films and anime from the East with her peers. “I wanted to create a movie club for people who enjoy watching and discussing Asian films and build a community around it,” says Venkatesh, who created Sakura Screenings three months ago.

Apart from Venkatesh, who has just started building a community, Vinayak Bhat, founder of Bangalore Film Forum, has been screening classics from all around the world for at least two years now. “I’ve been watching films seriously for more than ten years. I always enjoyed going to places like community theatres and art house cinemas. After the pandemic, many of those places didn’t come back, so I thought I could start something similar. I started a small film club at my house with a few friends, and it grew from there,” says Bhat.

Since its inception, the forum has conducted nearly 90 screenings, blending free and ticketed events and offering a space for film enthusiasts to engage in meaningful discussions. Despite challenges in securing venues at times, Bhat believes these spaces are important. “Most of us have 8-10 hour jobs, six days a week. We all need some connection to arts and culture, and a sense of community. When you come to a film screening, you’re surrounded by people with similar interests, which makes it easy to socialise and feel part of a community.