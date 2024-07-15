Shared Spaces, Stories

BENGALURU: Humans thrive on connection, but forming lasting bonds is challenging, especially today, when finding common ground can be incredibly difficult. But as is always true with Bengalureans, they tend to find a way. For 21-year-old Bhoomika Venkatesh, this common ground was watching films and anime from the East with her peers. “I wanted to create a movie club for people who enjoy watching and discussing Asian films and build a community around it,” says Venkatesh, who created Sakura Screenings three months ago.
Apart from Venkatesh, who has just started building a community, Vinayak Bhat, founder of Bangalore Film Forum, has been screening classics from all around the world for at least two years now. “I’ve been watching films seriously for more than ten years. I always enjoyed going to places like community theatres and art house cinemas. After the pandemic, many of those places didn’t come back, so I thought I could start something similar. I started a small film club at my house with a few friends, and it grew from there,” says Bhat.
Since its inception, the forum has conducted nearly 90 screenings, blending free and ticketed events and offering a space for film enthusiasts to engage in meaningful discussions. Despite challenges in securing venues at times, Bhat believes these spaces are important. “Most of us have 8-10 hour jobs, six days a week. We all need some connection to arts and culture, and a sense of community. When you come to a film screening, you’re surrounded by people with similar interests, which makes it easy to socialise and feel part of a community.
It’s the same with performance arts, music, and other cultural activities.” Ekta Singh, who started Ekta’s Gatherings around 2018, agrees that there has been a considerable rise in such spaces in the last two years. “After the pandemic, my work saw a significant increase in attendance, and artistes were more interested in participating. In 2022, I hosted about 75 gatherings, and in 2023, it rose to 130. My July calendar is already full, with August filling up,” says Singh, who organises a range of musical and poetry events.
Sumedha Uppal, a member of the budding food community Dastarkhwan, notes the importance of genuine connections. “Despite the diversity in Bengaluru, many people feel lonely even though they are doing well in their jobs. Breaking bread together is much more than just sharing a meal; it’s about sharing a piece of your heart and sharing stories. Our events often turn into a ‘mehfil’ with people sharing stories, poetry, and songs.” Akash Devaraju, who started Dastarkhwan as a passion project to reflect Bengaluru’s culinary diversity – from budget biryani nights to iftar walks – says that these communities also offer a safe space to engage in conversations that are important for society.
Along with authentic conversations over food, Bengaluru also has spaces that curate interesting breakfast lectures on socially relevant themes every month.
Founded in 2013, Creative Mornings Bengaluru is the first Indian chapter of the global Creative Mornings initiative based in New York. “The basic philosophy is that everyone is creative, and everyone is welcome,” says Karishma Rao, chapter host, Creative Mornings Bengaluru. Held on Sunday mornings, these free sessions cover diverse themes – from architecture to dance – attracting a wide audience aged 18 to 40.
With a community of over 6,000 members, Rao says their events aim to expose attendees to various fields. “The conversations encourage people to think beyond the usual. Our speakers are mostly local, giving us a way to learn more about the people who have shaped the city,” she adds.