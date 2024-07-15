Speeding vehicle hits car driven by minor, two dead in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An early morning outing for biryani turned tragic for a group of minors, when two of them died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when an unknown vehicle rammed their car from the rear. The incident took place on Attibele state highway in Sulibele police station limits, in Hoskote taluk on the outskirts of the city, early on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Siddarth (14), a Class 9 student at a private school, and Harshavardhan (17), a second-year PU student at a private college. The injured are Srujan, an SSLC dropout, and Uday, a second-year PU student. All four are residents of Kempapura in Hebbal.

Police said the group of friends planned to have biryani early in the morning and took the car belonging to Srujan’s parents. It is said that none of them informed their parents about their expedition. They were on the Attibele highway around 3.30 am, when a speeding heavy vehicle, suspected to be a truck, hit the car from the rear. Due to the impact, Siddarth and Harshavardhan, who were sitting in the rear seat, died on the spot, while Srujan, who was driving, and Uday sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to hospital.

Police are analyzing CCTV footage to trace the vehicle that hit the car. “None of them had a driving licence as they were minors. We are contemplating booking the car owner for giving the vehicle to a minor to drive. It will be decided based on the findings of the investigating team,” the police added.

A case was registered at Sulibele police station.