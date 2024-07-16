Daughter, son-in-law feed insecticide to Bengaluru woman

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman is battling for life at a private hospital after her daughter and son-in-law allegedly force-fed her insecticide for not giving them money to buy a vehicle. The incident happened at the victim’s house in Anchepalya near Kengeri between 8.45 am and 8.50 am on Saturday.

V Asha is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The accused are Asha’s daughter Sushmitha and the latter’s husband Girish. Police have arrested Girish, who has been remanded in judicial custody, but are yet to formalise the arrest procedure for Sushmitha as she is a nursing mother having delivered a daughter just three months back.

The couple used to stay with Asha. On Friday night, the couple is said to have picked a fight with the victim for not giving them money. The next morning, they tried to murder her by forcibly making her drink insecticide.

They then escaped after locking the door from the outside, leaving the victim to die. But Asha managed to call her sister and informed her of the murder attempt. The sister and other family members rushed to the house, broke open the door, and shifted her to the hospital. As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital reported the matter to the police, who took the statement of the victim.

“The victim has a shop in KR Market and leaves home every day at 4.30 am. After work on Saturday, she was resting at her home. Girish is accused of attacking her. The accused held her tightly and forced her to drink poison,” said an officer.

A case of attempt-to-murder under Section 109 of the BNS has been registered by the jurisdictional Kumalagudu police.