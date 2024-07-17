BMTC staffer ends life at head office

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old BMTC employee ended his life by hanging at the BMTC head office located in Shantinagar under the Wilson Garden police limits on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Gulli, a resident of Kengeri and a native of Vijayapura.

Police said Mahesh hung himself in the storeroom, using computer wires. As he didn’t return home and was not responding to calls, his family reached the office for an inquiry on Tuesday evening.

The security guard said on Monday night, Mahesh asked for the storeroom key and didn’t return it. Upon checking, the storeroom was locked from the inside and lights were on. The staff then broke open the door to find Mahesh hanging, after which they alerted the police. A primary probe revealed that Mahesh ended his life owing to family issues, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. No death note was found, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, Tata Institute of Social Sciences - 02225521111.)