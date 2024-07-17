Celebrating indigenous traditions

BENGALURU: In an era where cultural preservation is paramount, celebrating and showcasing indigenous traditions holds significant value. The exhibition Walking Through A Songline, set to be the attraction at the Science Gallery Bengaluru on Bellary Road exemplifies this through a captivating blend of ancient tradition and modern technology. This immersive multimedia installation, brought to the city by the Australian Consulate-General, will be showcased from July 18 to August 18, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the ancient Aboriginal Australian knowledge that has been passed down through generations.

Hilary McGeachy, Consul General of the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru, highlights the exhibition’s alignment with the recently-opened Science Gallery’s mission. “This exhibition marks the one-year anniversary of the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru. Walking Through A Songline is a natural fit for the Science Gallery, as an exhibition which demonstrates the potential of new technologies to preserve art and cultural legacies. This is an opportunity for those in Bengaluru to experience a dynamic showcase of the oldest continuous culture on earth.”