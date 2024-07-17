Day 1: Cops create awareness on lane discipline on KIA road

BENGALURU: On the first day of enforcing lane discipline on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) road, a majority of vehicles on the road were found flouting the rules. The New Indian Express travelled on the airport stretch and found that violations were occurring due to multiple reasons — lack of lane discipline signage on the stretch, lack of awareness among drivers and vehicles heading towards the airport being in a hurry to reach the destination.

While slow-moving trucks were supposed to stick to the left lane, many were seen randomly using the centre and extreme right lanes, slowing down other vehicles and, in some instances, causing traffic jams with no space for other vehicles to overtake. At the same time, motorists and other four-wheelers were mindlessly zigzagging between lanes, disrupting traffic. It was also observed that hardly any vehicles put indicators while changing lanes, confusing drivers behind.

On day one, the traffic police, instead of directly slapping fines, were seen creating awareness about lane discipline among road users. They observed approaching vehicles by standing at around 500 metres away and stopped heavy goods trucks that were driving on central and extreme right lanes. The vehicle owners were asked as to why they were driving on those lanes and were made aware of the problems of traffic jams. Slow-moving trucks that were moving on lanes other than the left were booked under Section 177 of the IMV Act.