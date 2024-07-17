Secrets within...and still made the wrong choice

BENGALURU: A delighted Aakash walked out of the cabin with a resolve to work harder to keep his job. That resolve lasted for all of three minutes before he lost the drive again, but he managed to keep himself awake till the lunch hour. As he walked towards the canteen while trying to recall the menu for the day, his eyes fell on Sharma, who invited Aakash to join him at the table.
Sharma followed a practice of eating out with an employee every week – his way of keeping his doors accessible and facilitating one-on-one communication with all his employees. Aakash had been ducking his turn for a while now. Cursing his luck under his breath, Aakash complied with the invite with a smile.
Aakash had plans for meat for lunch, but the boss was a vegetarian. In an effort to not come across as insensitive, Aakash plainly copied Sharma’s order for lunch – a Gujarati thali. After the initial pleasantries, they quickly ran into an awkward silence and only had their chewing noises for the background score. ‘Sudha tells me that you have been saying some mean things about her in the office,’ started Sharma.
Aakash choked on hearing that. Trying to disarm the threat with honesty, he said, ‘Everyone in the office knows this already. She is kind of . . .’
‘. . . stuck up,’ completed Sharma.
‘Exactly! I never knew you felt that way too,’ said Aakash with an emphatic smile.
‘Her disposition doesn’t matter. She is loyal and good at what she does. I would appreciate it if you could keep any nasty comments away from the office premises.’
Loyal. Did he just say loyal? Did he just hint at something? Or was he thinking too much? ‘Absolutely, sir. Will not repeat it.’
The rest of the meal went uneventfully. After the meal, Aakash wanted to hang back for a smoke.
‘Thank you for the lunch, sir.’
‘Not coming into office? Late as usual?’
‘Coming in right after a smoke, sir.’
‘A smoke; can I join you?
‘Of course, sir.’
They went to the open smoking area situated inside the office complex. Aakash pulled out his brand of cigarettes from his pocket. ‘Do you have a brand preference, sir?’
‘No, I will just have whatever you are having.’
‘I hear that you are quite the Casanova in the office,’ Sharma said as he lit the cigarette.
‘Not quite, sir. Just finding my way around.’
‘I was one myself during my heyday.’
Aakash choked on the smoke upon hearing that. It was too much of a surprise, even for a seasoned smoker like him.
‘I have seen that reaction from many. Just because you are a boss does not mean you cannot enjoy the simple things in life.’
Aakash was drawn into the conversation.
‘I do not know what is wrong with today’s generation. Back then, we had something called ethics. For instance, we never slept with a married woman.’
Aakash’s eyes widened upon hearing the line. He knew!
Sharma took another puff of the cigarette and stubbed it under his shoes.
‘Cigarettes need to be stubbed properly; else they could set the place on fire.’
Aakash did not get the oblique reference. Sharma seemed to be enjoying the charade.
‘How was the four-storey jump?’ he enquired, with a forced nonchalance in his tone.
The exes or husbands of women he had slept with had never called out Aakash till now. With a lack of experience, Aakash was clearly unequipped to handle the situation. Innocent until proven guilty, that would be a good logic to base the defence, thought Aakash.
‘Sir, there must be a misunderstanding . . .’
There were times to speak and then there were times to not speak. The outcome could be radically different in each case. Aakash knew it and still made the wrong choice. Before he could complete the sentence, he felt a powerful force landing on his chin. It wasn’t an amateur punch; it had been thrown around before. Aakash took the punch well and stood tall after it while Sharma’s face was flushed with anger, ready to burst with a gentle prick. Aakash’s immediate vicinity blurred quickly and he blacked out before his head could hit the ground, saving him from more pain.
