Secrets within...and still made the wrong choice

BENGALURU: A delighted Aakash walked out of the cabin with a resolve to work harder to keep his job. That resolve lasted for all of three minutes before he lost the drive again, but he managed to keep himself awake till the lunch hour. As he walked towards the canteen while trying to recall the menu for the day, his eyes fell on Sharma, who invited Aakash to join him at the table.

Sharma followed a practice of eating out with an employee every week – his way of keeping his doors accessible and facilitating one-on-one communication with all his employees. Aakash had been ducking his turn for a while now. Cursing his luck under his breath, Aakash complied with the invite with a smile.

Aakash had plans for meat for lunch, but the boss was a vegetarian. In an effort to not come across as insensitive, Aakash plainly copied Sharma’s order for lunch – a Gujarati thali. After the initial pleasantries, they quickly ran into an awkward silence and only had their chewing noises for the background score. ‘Sudha tells me that you have been saying some mean things about her in the office,’ started Sharma.

Aakash choked on hearing that. Trying to disarm the threat with honesty, he said, ‘Everyone in the office knows this already. She is kind of . . .’

‘. . . stuck up,’ completed Sharma.

‘Exactly! I never knew you felt that way too,’ said Aakash with an emphatic smile.

‘Her disposition doesn’t matter. She is loyal and good at what she does. I would appreciate it if you could keep any nasty comments away from the office premises.’

Loyal. Did he just say loyal? Did he just hint at something? Or was he thinking too much? ‘Absolutely, sir. Will not repeat it.’