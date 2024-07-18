ELCIA tech summit to be held on July 26 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a bid to highlight future technology trends beyond Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industry 4.0, the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) is set to host the first edition of the ELCIA Tech Summit 2024 on July 26.

Themed ‘Humans, Machines, and Meaning’, the first edition of the ELCIA Tech Summit aims to bring together experts, industrialists, innovators, and companies from both the public and private sectors to empower businesses in Electronics City and beyond, with the technological support needed to propel the growth in the competitive Industry 4.0 era.

Cutting-edge tech

To showcase cutting-edge tech products, the event will also feature an ‘experience zone’, with installations powered by AI, machine learning, robotics, and the Internet of Things.

As part of the one-day event, a hackathon will be organised, connecting software and electronics. The winners will receive support from ELCIA to complete their products and bring them to market.

ELCIA president Sriram Kumar V said the first edition of the tech summit marks a significant milestone as it brings together the brightest minds from various sectors to explore the future of technology.

“The platform aims to foster innovation and empower businesses in Electronics City and beyond. The summit aims to encourage the leveraging of these advancements to transform businesses and build a sustainable future,” Sriram Kumar said.