Fencer Sejal Gulia takes bronze at Commonwealth Junior

BENGALURU: Rising fencing star Sejal Gulia has won an individual bronze medal at the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships. Sejal (15), who hails from Bengaluru, displayed exceptional skill throughout the Women’s Epee Competition, securing bronze. “Winning a bronze medal is an incredible honour,” said Sejal, adding that the competition was fierce.

She also thanked her coaches, teammates, and family for their support. Sejal’s parents serve in the Army. They motivated her to excel for India. She began fencing at the age of 10 and quickly rose through the ranks, demonstrating talent and dedication. She was also the youngest (at 13 years old) to win a team bronze in cadet at the previous edition of Commonwealth Fencing Championship in London, in 2022.