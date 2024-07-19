Bengaluru's Hemmigepura to get India's tallest skydeck

BENGALURU: A skydeck, a panoramic platform project said to be close to the heart of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, is likely to come up in Hemmigepura on the outskirts of the city.

Earlier, the project was planned at NGEF in CV Raman Nagar, but the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited raised objections as it may cause problems for pilots.

An engineer said a feasibility study on the project will likely be taken up soon. According to a source, the skydeck is likely to come up in 25 acres in Hemmigepura which falls under in Yeshwantpur constituency. Since the project is close to the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), the government has reached out to it seeking land parcels. If all goes well, Bengaluru will have a 250-metre-high skydeck. It will accommodate commercial, adventure sports and entertainment zones. The government is also likely to extend Metro lines from PES College to connect to Hemmigepura.

Earlier, the minister said he reviewed the proposed project conceptualised by Coop Himmelb(l)au, an architecture, urban planning, design and art firm from Austria, in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO), and had directed the officials concerned to check the cost and identify the land.

The Rs 850-crore project aims to become a tourist attraction with a shopping area, sky lobby, panoramic view of the city, theatre, exhibition hall, VIP area and others. If the skydeck project is implemented, it will be the highest viewing tower in the country.