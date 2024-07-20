Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a fever clinic at Ramaswamy Palya slum, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With dengue cases crossing the 3,000-mark in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a fever clinic at Ramaswamy palya slum.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said, “If there are more than two cases of dengue within a 100-metre area in the city, it should be identified as a hotspot. In addition, fever tests, larval surveys, fogging, spraying and distribution of handbills to prevent the spread of dengue should be carried out by visiting houses within the 100 metres. Apart from this, Deet (Odomos) mosquito repellent cream should be distributed, and the public should be asked to apply it on their hands and feet to ward off mosquitoes.”

For mosquito control across the roads around the slums of Ramaswamypalya, the health minister himself conducted fogging. He visited homes and distributed handbills, and appealed to the citizens to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed. He also stated that clean water will enable the breeding of mosquitoes and that water should be changed without being stored.

After visiting various places in the East Zone on Friday, he said a dialysis centre has not yet been established on the premises of the Vasanthnagar PHC. In this regard, under the Government Free Dialysis Service Scheme, dialysis service should be started at this location.

Meanwhile, in the wake of increasing dengue cases, nodal officers have been designated by the health department for dengue treatment in all government hospitals across Bengaluru (see box)*.

Contacts of nodal officers

KC General Hospital

Dr Suresh – 99861 21101

Yelahanka General Hospital

Dr Ganesh – 99800 25323

CV Raman General Hospital

Dr Kavitha Gautam – 90085 94651

KR Puram General Hospital

Dr Ashok Reddy – 70223 29578

Jayanagar General Hospital

Dr Devendrappa – 98805 71367

Vanivilas Hospital

Dr Ravi Shankar – 94494 87592

Toll-free helpline number for assistance - 1800 425 8330