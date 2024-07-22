Bengaluru man cheated in the name of well-paying job in Saudi Arabia

BENGALURU: Ninth grade dropout, 26-year-old Mohammed Ashfaq from Ramanagar, went to Riyadh last year with the promise of better work that would enable him to financially support his family and get his sister married. Unaware of the fake job racket, he became a victim and had a horrendous time for almost nine months in a foreign territory. The Karnataka Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Forum and Indian General Consulate at Jeddah came to his rescue and helped him return to India on July 14 on an Out Pass.
Before going to Riyadh, Ashfaq met a fake job company owner, Mohammed Peer, in Shivaji Nagar in September last year. Peer promised him a gig job at Amazon with a salary of 1,400 Saudi Riyals (approx Rs 31,000). To secure the job, Ashfaq gave him Rs 1 lakh.
Ashfaq told TNIE that there is a big racket of fake job offers, where workers are treated like slaves and paid very low salaries. “I was not given proper employment, accommodation, or food by the company. After transferring Rs 1 lakh to Peer, I was sent to Mumbai, where I stayed in a lodge for 15 days. I travelled with 15 others from different parts of the country. After reaching Riyadh, I worked for two months as a cleaner in a company, receiving two months’ salary. When I contacted Peer, he promised me a promotion after two months. However, they stopped paying me my salary,” Ashfaq said.
As Ashfaq’s family questioned his situation, Peer told them that Ashfaq was not working properly and was therefore removed from the job. A few days later, Ashfaq’s resident permit (Iqama) with the company expired, and his Indian passport was confiscated. He searched for a job in four other places but didn’t get any employment because he did not have a valid Iqama. He survived for two or three days by just drinking water and eventually reached Jeddah. While roaming near a mosque for food, he met members of the Karnataka NRI Forum and begged them for help to return to India. With the help of the Indian Consulate General and the Karnataka NRI Forum, he returned to India. Ashfaq said he spent nine months in Saudi Arabia.
Ashfaq’s mother Riya said they had filed a complaint at the Ashoknagar police station, but didn’t get any help. She urged authorities to take action against the fraudsters. Riya, who raised two sons and a daughter after her husband’s death, had taken a loan to pay the agent and spent around Rs 3 lakh in total. Ashfaq said he was searching for a job. As he was not well-qualified, he decided to go to Riyadh, work hard, take care of his family, and arrange his younger sister’s marriage. But nothing worked for him.
Vice-President of the NRI Forum, Aarthi Krishna, told TNIE that due to limited employment opportunities and low salaries in India, people go to Gulf countries and other places for jobs.