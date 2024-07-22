Bengaluru man cheated in the name of well-paying job in Saudi Arabia

BENGALURU: Ninth grade dropout, 26-year-old Mohammed Ashfaq from Ramanagar, went to Riyadh last year with the promise of better work that would enable him to financially support his family and get his sister married. Unaware of the fake job racket, he became a victim and had a horrendous time for almost nine months in a foreign territory. The Karnataka Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Forum and Indian General Consulate at Jeddah came to his rescue and helped him return to India on July 14 on an Out Pass.

Before going to Riyadh, Ashfaq met a fake job company owner, Mohammed Peer, in Shivaji Nagar in September last year. Peer promised him a gig job at Amazon with a salary of 1,400 Saudi Riyals (approx Rs 31,000). To secure the job, Ashfaq gave him Rs 1 lakh.

Ashfaq told TNIE that there is a big racket of fake job offers, where workers are treated like slaves and paid very low salaries. “I was not given proper employment, accommodation, or food by the company. After transferring Rs 1 lakh to Peer, I was sent to Mumbai, where I stayed in a lodge for 15 days. I travelled with 15 others from different parts of the country. After reaching Riyadh, I worked for two months as a cleaner in a company, receiving two months’ salary. When I contacted Peer, he promised me a promotion after two months. However, they stopped paying me my salary,” Ashfaq said.