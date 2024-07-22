Drunk men stop car, attack brothers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old admission counsellor of a private university in the city and his brother were attacked by seven miscreants, who were reportedly drunk, on Thursday.

T Iman Khan and his brother T Amin Khan, a restaurateur, were returning home from Kothanur around 1.45 am when one of the accused stood in front of their car on Mother Theresa Anthony Church Road at Mariyannapalya and refused to let them go.

When Iman and Amin stepped out of the car and requested him to let them go, the other accused rushed to the spot.

The accused took the jack and other tools from the car and attacked Iman and Amin. They also broke the windshields of the car. With no help coming, Iman and Amin fled the spot.

They filed a police complaint after getting treatment in a local hospital.

“We were returning home from our restaurant at Kothanur when one of the accused stopped our car and refused to let us go. Soon other accused joined him and started attacking us. They took the tools from our car and assaulted us. All of them were drunk,” Iman told TNSE.

“One of the accused has been identified as Akshay Richard. We have details of all the accused and action will be taken against them,” a police officer said.