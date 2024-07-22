Of revivals, retellings, revelations

BENGALURU: You have seen it multiple times. On television. In movies. Whether it be wrapped in modern political intrigue like Raajneeti (2010) or a futuristic sequel with the recent Kalki 2898 AD, the source of it all is but one. If you still haven’t guessed it, it’s the Mahabharata – the epic tale of Kauravas and Pandavas fighting for land. But despite the multiple renditions, veteran theatre artiste and director Lillete Dubey is confident that her upcoming musical production Jaya! The Victory is a completely fresh take on the epic. “The whole vision of it is very different from anything you’ve seen. Of course, we know the story, but the way it’s written is very interesting. It’s not like the TV shows anyone has seen before. Even the costumes are very modern, reimagining the epic. The whole look is Greek tragedy meeting [rock opera] Jesus Christ Superstar,” says Dubey.

Jaya! The Victory first premiered in 1998, but could only run for a short while and had to close down prematurely. “We only managed to do about 40 shows, and then some tragedy struck. It was always on the back burner to revive it. Because I invested so much into it, I wasn’t willing to let it go. I kept saying I’d revive it for the 20th or 25th year. Then Covid happened. But a year and a half ago, I decided to do it and I decided to redo all the music from scratch.” The play’s two-hour original music score runs non-stop from start to finish, with live singing throughout. “It’s tough to compose and arrange. Different characters have different music, and different scenes have a different mood but at the end, it has to be melded into a composite whole. Putting it all together took months,” she says.