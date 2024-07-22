Of revivals, retellings, revelations

BENGALURU: You have seen it multiple times. On television. In movies. Whether it be wrapped in modern political intrigue like Raajneeti (2010) or a futuristic sequel with the recent Kalki 2898 AD, the source of it all is but one. If you still haven’t guessed it, it’s the Mahabharata – the epic tale of Kauravas and Pandavas fighting for land. But despite the multiple renditions, veteran theatre artiste and director Lillete Dubey is confident that her upcoming musical production Jaya! The Victory is a completely fresh take on the epic. “The whole vision of it is very different from anything you’ve seen. Of course, we know the story, but the way it’s written is very interesting. It’s not like the TV shows anyone has seen before. Even the costumes are very modern, reimagining the epic. The whole look is Greek tragedy meeting [rock opera] Jesus Christ Superstar,” says Dubey.
Jaya! The Victory first premiered in 1998, but could only run for a short while and had to close down prematurely. “We only managed to do about 40 shows, and then some tragedy struck. It was always on the back burner to revive it. Because I invested so much into it, I wasn’t willing to let it go. I kept saying I’d revive it for the 20th or 25th year. Then Covid happened. But a year and a half ago, I decided to do it and I decided to redo all the music from scratch.” The play’s two-hour original music score runs non-stop from start to finish, with live singing throughout. “It’s tough to compose and arrange. Different characters have different music, and different scenes have a different mood but at the end, it has to be melded into a composite whole. Putting it all together took months,” she says.
Featuring rock music with mantras and Krishna’s flute, the musical is performed with a modern-contemporary feel. “It has that Indian flavour but it’s fully in English,” notes Dubey.
The narrative of the production is presented through the eyes of Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava brother, as he reflects on the key events that lead to the eventual downfall.
The relevance of the Mahabharata, even in a contemporary setting, was a driving force behind the revival. Dubey reflects on how the story’s themes of power, greed, and human emotion resonate even today. “While working on it now, I kept thinking about Ukraine, Russia, and Gaza. Man’s need for power, greed, and desire to conquer are still relevant. That’s why these epics constantly resonate; at the heart of it, it’s about the human condition, which in many ways does not change,” she explains.
Reviving Jaya! The Victory was not without its challenges. “Reinventing and re-visualising the show was not easy. The scenes, like the war sequences, were challenging but such scenes are also the ones that are exciting to design once you manage to crack them,” she adds.
