BBMP to be split into 10 corporations, Bill to be tabled in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Monday approved to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into ten city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), along with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, BDA and Bescom.

The chief minister will be the chairman of the authority. The government is likely to table the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill-2024 in the Assembly on Tuesday. The plan is to restructure the BBMP to transform it into a three-tier setup with the chief minister at the top. Municipal corporations and ward committees will form the other two layers, which will be accountable for improving the administration, sources said.

Besides carving out the city corporations as East, West, South, North and Central, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Anekal and Bangalore Rural would also be included.