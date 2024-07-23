Karnataka to have Doppler weather radar atop Nandi Hills

BENGALURU: Karnataka will finally have its own Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) this year. It will be installed atop the Nandi Hills, 62 km from Bengaluru.
“If all goes well (the pending soil test results), work on installation of DWR will start in two months,” IMD-Bengaluru Director N Puviyarasan told The New Indian Express.
A team of IMD officials with their counterparts from horticulture and revenue departments visited the Nandi Hills 10 days ago and shortlisted four sites there. Samples for soil testing are being taken and results will be known after a month-and-a-half.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, recently wrote to Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje confirming that IMD would install a C-Band DWR “in Bengaluru” this year to strengthen early warning system benefiting numerous stakeholders and the public.
Singh said the site for the radar had been identified and discussions were on with the state government to acquire it.
IMD also selected land at Air Force Station Yelahanka (AFSY) in Bengaluru. The IAF responded positively. If soil at the Nandi Hills is not conducive to install DWR, then it will be installed at AFSY.
Installing DWRs atop hills has been done in the north-eastern states. Installing the radar at the Nandi Hills will be ideal as no construction can take place there. A major challenge in installing it is that there should not be any high rise structure within its radius of 40 km, Puviyarasan said.
Radar will help study clouds in K’taka
Doppler Weather Radar consists of a dome atop a tower. The weight of the radar along with the dome is 6.5 tonnes and the height of the tower is 25 metres. The site required for the entire structure is 20x20 metres.
The soil tests apart, the challenge before the officials for installing DWR atop the Nandi Hills is to ensure that the dome, antenna and radar enter the fort gate without any damage. “The gate is a heritage structure and cannot be damaged. So, alternative ways have to be found to take the instruments inside,” he said.
While the park and the garden where the radar is proposed to be installed belong to the horticulture department, the fort, gate and walls are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. The fort, walls, entrance gate and temple at the Nandi Hills were built by the Palegar dynasty in the 11th Century, subsequently strengthened by the Cholas, the Vijayanagar dynasty and Tipu Sultan.
At present, IMD relies on DWR readings from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. DWR will help study clouds, their location, thunderstorms, cloud depths, direction and wind speed and pattern. It will cover a range of 250 km to provide accurate weather readings.
Over the years, IMD inspected several locations, including the foothills of Nandi Hills, Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra, and Hessarghatta, and also appealed to the state government and apartment and commercial establishment owners to provide space on high-rise rooftops to install the radar, but failed evoke positive responses.