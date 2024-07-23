Karnataka to have Doppler weather radar atop Nandi Hills

BENGALURU: Karnataka will finally have its own Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) this year. It will be installed atop the Nandi Hills, 62 km from Bengaluru.

“If all goes well (the pending soil test results), work on installation of DWR will start in two months,” IMD-Bengaluru Director N Puviyarasan told The New Indian Express.

A team of IMD officials with their counterparts from horticulture and revenue departments visited the Nandi Hills 10 days ago and shortlisted four sites there. Samples for soil testing are being taken and results will be known after a month-and-a-half.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, recently wrote to Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje confirming that IMD would install a C-Band DWR “in Bengaluru” this year to strengthen early warning system benefiting numerous stakeholders and the public.

Singh said the site for the radar had been identified and discussions were on with the state government to acquire it.

IMD also selected land at Air Force Station Yelahanka (AFSY) in Bengaluru. The IAF responded positively. If soil at the Nandi Hills is not conducive to install DWR, then it will be installed at AFSY.

Installing DWRs atop hills has been done in the north-eastern states. Installing the radar at the Nandi Hills will be ideal as no construction can take place there. A major challenge in installing it is that there should not be any high rise structure within its radius of 40 km, Puviyarasan said.