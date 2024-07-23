Notorious Bengaluru land grabber arrested

BENGALURU: A notorious land grabber, accused of grabbing over 100 plots in the city by creating fake property documents, has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000, by the CID.

John Moses (49), a resident of Maruthi Sevanagar, was arrested and taken into CID custody.

“The investigating officer initiated further proceedings after booking him under KCOCA. CID sleuths on Monday produced him before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Moses’ associates will have to be arrested, and they will be booked under KCOCA,” said an officer.

Moses and his associates were active from 2017 to 2021. Cases against the crime syndicate were registered in various police stations across the city. The CID has completed investigations in 51 cases and filed charge-sheets in the court.

“The Registrar of Small Matters Court had registered a case in December 2020 in the Halasuru Gate police station against the accused. The case was handed over to the CID for further investigation. During the course of the investigation, many similar crimes were uncovered, and more than 100 cases were registered. In all these cases, the involvement of Moses and his associates was revealed,” according to a press release from CID.

Investigation proved that the crime syndicate not only seised land, property and houses of people, but also threatened them and cheated them of crores of rupees.