Woman, son die after inhaling toxic geyser gas in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son died after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide (CO) gas from a gas geyser in the bathroom. The boy, who had gone for a bath, first inhaled the toxic gas and collapsed. As he did not come out for a long time, his mother went to check and is suspected to have fallen unconscious herself, after inhaling the gas. The incident occurred in Magadi police limits on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha and her son K Dileep, residents of Jyothinagar in Kodipalya, Magadi. The incident came to light after Shobha’s daughter, who works at a jewellery shop, returned home around 7.30 pm. After finding her mother and brother lying unconscious in the bathroom, she alerted neighbours. They were then taken to hospital around 8.15 pm, where they were declared brought dead.

“While having a bath, Dileep had closed the bathroom window. As there was no space for ventilation, he is suspected to have died inhaling the toxic gas. We suspect that looking at her son’s condition, his mother fell unconscious and in the process also inhaled the toxic gas,” said a police officer.

Shobha was a labourer, while her son was a student. She was a widow, and was staying with her daughter and son. The police are awaiting the postmortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of death. The Magadi Police of the Ramanagara district have registered a case of unnatural death.