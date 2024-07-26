Wing Commander PB Shetty's journey from Kargil hero to esteemed professor

BENGALURU: Born on Air Force Day, Wing Commander PB Shetty joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February 1983 and served for over 20 years.

During his tenure in the IAF, he was involved in the Kargil mission for nearly four months. He was part of numerous projects related to aircraft structures, aero engines, and remotely piloted vehicles.

Years later after his retirement, Wg Cdr Shetty is now pursuing his passion for teaching, inspiring thousands of students as a professor.

He served as a maintenance engineer for fighter aircraft such as the Hunter, Mig-21, Mig-23, and Mig-27, and contributed significantly to the Remotely Piloted Vehicle Lakshya.

Sharing his experience with the IAF, Wg Cdr Shetty told TNIE that while on a vacation with his family in Bengaluru in 1999, he received a call from his Commanding Officer to rush to the Air Force Station at Kalaikunda in West Bengal within 12 hours.

From Kalaikunda, he and his team members were swiftly moved to the Air Force Station at Ambala in Haryana near the western border. Operating from Ambala Air Base, he was actively involved in the Kargil mission. His tasks included deploying 30mm ADEN guns, launching 68mm rocket projectiles, and releasing 1000-pound bombs using the Hunter aircraft for reconnaissance and target identification.