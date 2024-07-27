Man severely injured in explosion while removing EV battery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man sustained grievous burns following an explosion, while removing an electric vehicle battery that was being charged. The incident happened at 10.55pm on Thursday at Rahul Home Appliances at Kempanna Reddy’s Shopping Complex in Janata Colony, on Bannerghatta Road.

Two scooters parked outside, windows, doors and furniture in neighbouring buildings were damaged. The explosion is said to have been heard for almost a km around. The injured is Rahul Das, who was in the shop owned by his father, Suresh Das. The shop’s shutter and metal items inside were damaged. There was a spark while removing the charger, that led to the sudden explosion.

After the day’s work, Suresh Das had downed the shutters and left for home, located next to the shop. Rahul later came to the shop to remove the battery being charged. After the blast, he checked the cash box to see if there was any cash and came out of the shop. Fire personnel who reached the spot, shifted the victim to a hospital.

It is said that gas was illegally refilled into mini gas cylinders inside the shop. During refilling, gas had spread inside and there was a spark while removing the battery, that caused the explosion. However, there is no confirmation on this, and a family member denied the allegation. “My brother, Suresh, has been running the shop for 24 years. The explosion happened while removing the battery. Rahul has sustained serious injuries. Suresh is in the police station,” said Kishan Das.