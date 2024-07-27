Warm up your monsoon with homemade spicy cocktails

BENGALURU: The monsoon always brings happiness and cheer because everyone loves the chilly weather, piping hot tea, and some spicy snacks to accompany. Of course, the rain also gives you ample reason to sip some excitingly concocted cocktails to literally ‘soak in’ the weather. One can spice up and curate special blends of whisky, gin or dark rum, to enjoy the nip in the air.

It’s always fun to experiment with your favourite liquor at home, and one can certainly try a delicious twist to accompany the stormy evenings with easy to make cocktails, as your inner bartender emerges to whip up some unique cocktails.

Take, for instance, hot toddy brandy and hot butter rum, which hit the spot during the monsoons. Being simple enough to make at home, one can easily get into the spirit of the season. While classic cocktails are most people’s go-to choice, one can easily make their cocktails more exciting by experimenting with some tasteful herbs and spices, or garnishes of choice.

Hot Butter Rum

A hot cocktail crafted with rum and caramelised sugar

Ingredients

Dark rum: 60 ml

Brown sugar caramelised in butter: 90 ml

Method

Heat the rum briefly and then add the brown sugar caramelised in butter. Pour it into a glass with a handle

Hot Toddy Brandy

A delicious cocktail prepared by spicing up brandy

Ingredients

Hot toddy

Brandy: 60ml

Apple juice: 30ml

Whole Indian spices mix

Lime juice: 5ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients and pour into a glass mug with a handle