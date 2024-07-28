BBMP launches app to identify potholes, initiate repair within stipulated time

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set aside Rs 33.75 crore to fix potholes in Bengaluru, and has launched a mobile App, ”Road Pothole Alert”, with a streamlined technology to transparently identify potholes in the city, and will initiate repair to be completed within a stipulated time frame.

The idea of a tech-based solution to fix potholes, is to avoid extra expenditure that normally occurs, due to rough estimation and to eliminate human error. The Palike road infrastructure officials observed that the roads are damaged due to the installation of Bescom cables and BWSSB, and GAIL pipes.

According to officials, Bengaluru city has a road network of about 12,878 km, of which, about 1,344.84 km are arterial and sub-arterial roads and 11,533.16 km are zonal roads. “The roads develop potholes as they are dug up regularly, by other civic agencies. Hence, as a long-term solution, the palike has taken to white topping on major roads, and has appealed other agencies to conduct a survey of their work, and share the data with BBMP. Once the roads are taken up for white topping, no permission will be given for digging,” said an official.

Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had directed officials to identify all the roads under the corporation’s jurisdiction, and accurately determine the potholes that may fall on the said roads. Mark the latitude and longitude of the potholelocation, on GPS, and enter the measurement of the pothole, in the mobile. Software has been developed to accurately locate the potholes, and action will be taken based on the input.

“Adapting to this software, the corporation will not only make identification of potholes and repair work transparent, but also control and accountability over pothole costs can be monitored very effectively. In the year 2024-25 Rs 33.75 crore have been earmarked for 225 wards, each ward getting Rs 15 lakh,” said an official.

The “Road Pothole Alert” software also allows the public to upload potholes and seek information of its status.

Software features

Software supports both Kannada and English

Location and photos of potholes can be uploaded

Public can track the status via the complaint number

An engineer is allotted to complete the task within the stipulated time