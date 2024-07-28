FSSAI to test samples, verify licenses of 90 parcels of meat seized from Bengaluru central railway station

BENGALURU: Following reports of animal meat being transported via trains into the city, the State Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted an inspection at the city central railway station, with the help of the city police.

Officials found 90 parcels containing meat being loaded into a transport vehicle on the outer premises of the railway station. The parcels had arrived from Rajasthan. Samples of the meat were collected, and sent to a food laboratory to determine the type of animal meat.

Puneeth Kerehalli, founder of Rashtra Rakshana Pade -- a self-styled Hindutva Organisation, had protested at the railway station on Friday, alleging that stale meat mixed with dog meat was being distributed to restaurants across the city.

Responding to the allegations, state FSSAI Commissioner Srinivas K said strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in any cases of mixing meat. The department is also gathering detailed information about the FSSAI licence of both the senders and recipients of these parcels.

The regulatory body stated that any discrepancies in the licences or any other regulatory breach will result in legal actions in accordance with established regulations. “The FSSAI has already sent notices to 12 sellers operating without licenses, and are investigating as per the Food Safety Act. Next plan of action will be determined based on the laboratory analysis results,” he added.

Cow vigilante collapses at police station

The Cottonpet police arrested cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli for creating ruckus outside the city railway station, claiming that stale meat from Rajasthan mixed with dog meat was being sold at mutton shops in the city. He was arrested on charges of obstructing a government officer from discharging his duty. But around 4.45 am on Saturday, Kerehalli reportedly collapsed inside the station. The police rushed him to KC General Hospital, and from there, shifted him to the Victoria Hospital. On Friday night, the police picked up Kerehalli for triggering chaos outside the KSR railway station’s second entry near Okalipuram. Kerehalli, founder of Rashtra Rakshana Pade -- a self-styled Hindutva Organisation, was protesting, claiming that 90 cartons of meat that were seized by officials were being sent to Russell Market and other mutton stalls by mixing dog meat. Related to the meat incident at the city railway station, three separate FIRs have been registered -- for transporting meat, protesting near railway station, and obstructing government officer from discharging his duty.