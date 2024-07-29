BBMP's garbage truck kills two employees in a private firm

BENGALURU: Two employees in a privatre firm were killed when a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) garbage truck knocked down their bike near KR Circle on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Prashanth of Banaswadi Biyanugari Shilpa, of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Prashanth picked Biyanugari Shilpa from her PG and the duo was hit by a speeding truck, when they went to have dinner at around 8:48 pm. Upon the incident, both of them fell and the truck allegedly ran over them. Following the accident, the driver escaped abandoning the truck.

They were rushed to the hospital, but were later succumbed to death in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital in Shivajinagar.

Deceased Prasanth's father Lokesh demanded the immediate arrest of the driver and said that he will not take the body of his son until the police arrest the driver.

A case has been registered at Halasuru Gate traffic police limits.

As per information, BBMP is likely to announce a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased.