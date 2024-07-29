Two rowdies shot at by Kanakapura police in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two rowdy sheeters wanted in an attempt-to-murder case, in which they chopped off the victim’s hand and assaulted a former Zilla Panchayat president and his family members, were shot in the legs on Sunday morning. The two are identified as Harsha alias Kaima, and Karunesh alias Kannan.

Police said that based on a tip-off, they launched an operation to nab them on Sunday morning near a school in Kaggalipura. When police tried to nab them, they allegedly attacked the police constables with machetes and daggers in an attempt to escape. In self-defence, Kanakapura Town circle inspector fired in the air, warning them to surrender. When they continued to try to escape, the inspector and police sub-inspector of Kanakapura Rural police station fired at them. Harsha sustained a bullet injury in his left leg while Karunesh was hit in the right leg. A constable and head constable were injured, police said.

On the night of July 22, a gang of six, including Harsha and Karunesh, chopped off the hand of the victim and assaulted the family members of the former ZP president of Mullahalli village in Kanakapura. A special team was formed to nab the accused, and four others were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.