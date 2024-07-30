BBMP garbage truck mows down techies near Bengaluru's KR Circle

BENGALURU: A Sunday evening outing turned tragic for two software engineers when a BBMP garbage truck knocked down their bike near KR Circle. The driver, who allegedly abandoned the truck and fled, was traced and arrested by Halasuru Gate traffic police.

The deceased were identified as Prashanth, 25, a resident of Banaswadi, and Biyanugari Shilpa, 23, who is from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh and was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Nagawara. Both were working as engineers in a software company.

Police said Prashanth picked up Shilpa and they went for dinner to a hotel in Majestic. Later, when they were going from Maharani’s College Junction towards KR Circle at 8:45pm, a speeding garbage truck allegedly hit the bike. Both rider and pillion fell and the truck’s rear wheels ran over them. The duo was rushed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital in Shivajinagar, where they were declared brought dead.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who held a meeting with officials on Monday, said the Palike will wait for the police report, and if the truck driver is at fault, the Palike will ensure the victim’s families are compensated.

According to an official, since the victims had come under the rear wheels of the truck, police suspect it could be the negligence of the two-wheeler rider. “We have registered an FIR in this regard. The driver, Shivashankar, was absconding since Sunday night, and was traced and arrested on Monday morning,” Halasuru Gate traffic police, who registered a case, added.