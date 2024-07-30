Bengaluru's Peenya flyover opens for heavy vehicles after repairs

BENGALURU: After two years and seven months, the 4.2-km Peenya flyover along Tumakuru Road was opened on Monday for heavy vehicles. However, heavy vehicles will not be allowed for 24 hours every week - from 6am Friday to 6am Saturday - until further notice.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) conducted a load test on the Peenya flyover by running eight trucks, each carrying 32 tonnes, on the flyover continuously for 48 hours, before heavy public transport vehicles were allowed. Around 240 prestressed cables across 120 pillars were replaced before the tests were conducted.

A police officer said that earlier, heavy vehicles like buses, lorries and trucks were prohibited from plying on the flyover, leading to severe traffic congestion on Tumakuru Road. Vehicles travelling from North, South and Central Karnataka faced substantial delays due to this restriction. With the flyover now accessible to heavy vehicles, commuters can expect a notable reduction in traffic jams.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth announced on Thursday, “From Monday, all kinds of vehicles are allowed to ply on Peenya elevated flyover. As special repair work is in progress on the flyover, every Friday 6am to Saturday 6 am, heavy motor vehicle movement is restricted.” He added that heavy vehicles are to move on the left lane, and the speed limit of 40 km/hour is enforced for such vehicles on the flyover.

The flyover, which connects Bengaluru to various districts of Central and North Karnataka, was shut for repairs in December 2021. After tests, only two-wheelers and four-wheelers were allowed for the past two and a half years.