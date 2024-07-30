Commuters fume as cable fault partially disrupts Bengaluru Metro services during peak hours

BENGALURU: Chaotic scenes prevailed on the Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line stations after train services were disrupted partially for over 90 minutes between R V Road and Silk Institute stations.

A cable which supplied power supply to run trains between R V Road and Yelachanahalli suffered a fault bringing operations to a halt up to Silk Institute, said Metro officials. Some passengers said they had to wait inside the trains for nearly 30 minutes with no updates.

Repeated disruptions in services in the past few months have caused much heartburn among commuters. BMTC buses were deployed to help commuters reach their destinations.

Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “The cable fault disrupted supply to the Third Rail at 5.33 pm. It had to be isolated and rectified. This takes some time. We were able to restore supply from R V Road up to Yelachenahalli by 6.55 pm and up to Silk Institute by 7.05 pm.”