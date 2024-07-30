Strict action against those installing unauthorised flexes and banners: BBMP chief

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed all zonal commissioners to take strict action against those installing unauthorised flexes and banners in BBMP limits.

Addressing a meeting regarding various issues under the purview of the Palike on Monday, Girinath said, “Unauthorised flexes and banners are being installed, and it should be controlled effectively. In this regard, I have instructed the officials to take strict measures in their respective zones and take appropriate action to prevent unauthorised advertisements from being installed anywhere.”

He added that the Palike and the police should conduct a joint operation to control unauthorised advertisements. He observed that unauthorised ads are often placed in the corporation limits at night. The chief commissioner instructed the officials to deploy one police vehicle in each respective zone and patrol the main roads to check and monitor installation of unauthorised flexes and banners.

Girinath also spoke about the mobile application to fix potholes and stated that officials were told to cover potholes on major roads of the city on a priority basis.

With city seeing an average of 200 dengue cases, Girinath asked health officials to deploy staff for fogging in each ward. There are currently 30 active hotspots under the corporation, where neem oil and DEET cream are being distributed, especially in slums. In order to control dengue cases, frequent fogging and drug spraying should be done in mosquito breeding areas.

Special Commissioners Munish Maudgil, K. Harish Kumar, Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Avinash Menon Rajendran, Shivanand Kalkere, all Zonal Commissioners, Chief Engineer Prahlad and other officers were present.