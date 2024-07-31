Parents of minor offenders booked for series of crimes

BENGALURU: The Peenya police have arrested four minor habitual offenders involved in a series of crimes and also booked their parents under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act).

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the parents of the juvenile delinquents have been booked as it was their responsibility to keep an eye on them. “In this case, the parents did not ensure that their children were in good company and were not doing anything illegal. Notices have been served to their parents and action will be taken as per section 75 of the JJ Act,” he added.

The minors had used a stolen vehicle to commit robberies. The police have recovered gold ornaments and vehicles, including two bikes, all worth around Rs 4 lakh. The police had found the gang moving suspiciously near Gangondanahalli Main Road last Wednesday and took them to custody.

The officer said the minors were habitual offenders. They were earlier arrested by the Byadarahalli police and were sent to a remand home in Devanahalli from where they escaped and continued their criminal activities. They were also wanted by the Sanjaynagar police in a vehicle theft case.