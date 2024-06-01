Bengaluru: Four arrested, 31 stolen two-wheelers recovered

BENGALURU: Parappana Agrahara police have arrested four people and recovered 31 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 45 lakh and a gold chain weighing 10 gm from them.

The arrested hail from Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The police gave the names of the accused as Ravichandra, 21, alias Kunti and Mohan Kumar, 29, alias Bullet of Amruthnagar, Govindaraju, 19, alias Shiva of Naganathapura and Amruth Kumar, 26, of Govind Shetty Palya. Mohan Kumar is involved in a robbery case in Hosur police limits. Amruth Kumar has a POCSO case against him in Hosur police station, the police said. The police nabbed two of the accused on May 21. Based on their information, the other two were nabbed on Friday. After stealing bikes and scooters, the accused sold them in villages of TN, the police said.