A game of thrones

Aadhya Anand, student

The current government seems to be poised to win. The turnout hasn’t been great this time. I believe the Opposition should have won because there are usually different governments every time, and change can be beneficial. When the same government stays in power, they push through their set ideas. Recently, there’s been a lot of communal unease. For instance, during certain celebrations, some of my friends from minority communities felt unsafe going out. While the current leadership may have done well on a global stage, I don’t see significant local improvements. There are many internal issues, like the Manipur crisis, and unemployment that were hardly addressed by the leadership. Additionally, while it’s essential to provide resources for development, things like free rations, electricity, and transport for women should be reassessed. These are ultimately funded by taxpayers. Instead of giving unemployed a stipend, offering skill-based classes to help them get jobs would be more beneficial.

Ranjani Raghavan, actor

There’s a perception that many Bengalureans don’t vote. However, the reality is that even those who want to vote find that voter lists are not updated. We need accurate and timely updates to these lists. It’s important that more people take an interest in politics, especially the youth. I admit that I wasn’t interested either, partly due to the negative perception of politicians as corrupt and the belief that individual opinions don’t matter in a corrupt system. This impression makes people feel that their voices have no impact. This is the projection we have, especially from my generation’s perspective. We feel that only a certain group of people benefits while the common person is neglected. This sentiment is reinforced by the government. The government should build trust with the people. Gaining trust and confidence is essential for progress and will help us move forward together.

Keshav Prashant, law student

Regardless of party ideology, the government should focus on improving the per capita GDP rather than just the overall GDP. We often boast about being the fifth-largest economy, but not about our abysmal per capita GDP. Secondly, there should be more priority given to the health and education sectors. It is shocking to know that spending on these two sectors accounts for only around 5 per cent of the total GDP. As a country, we also need to improve our foreign relations with our neighbours and other countries. We have many unresolved issues with our neighbours. Since 2019, we’ve seen increasing hostilities. Meanwhile, the country regularly faces acute shortages during the summer. The central government, regardless of who is in power, should draft policies to conserve water and save water bodies. Although we have rainwater harvesting initiatives, they are insufficient. We need to protect lakes and other water bodies, as we are losing them to land development and failing to store water during the rainy season.