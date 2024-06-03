Police disrupt 'Bengaluru with Gaza' campaign, detain 14: Volunteers

BENGALURU: Around 100 people, including students, advocates and residents alleged that they were manhandled by the Pulakeshi Nagar police and 14 of them were detained while they were conducting an awareness campaign in solidarity with Palestine near the Carry Fresh Supermarket in Frazer Town on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Sharad, an advocate who was part of the ‘Bengaluru with Gaza’ campaign, said, “A group of policemen, who were dressed in civil clothes, came to us while we were standing near a tea shop around Carry Fresh Supermarket and aggressively asked us about our campaign. When we explained that we were raising awareness about the situation in Gaza, the police manhandled us and forcibly dispersed the crowd,” he said.

While the majority of people left the scene, 14 of them who continued to argue with the police were detained. The participants stated that they did not raise any slogans and were solely raising awareness among the public verbally and only a few had placards.

Sharad added that after they began protesting against police brutality by raising slogans, one of the officers approached them, slapped one of them in the face, and took them to the police station, stating that they must continue their slogans at the police station.

Participants of the awareness campaign also reported that women were forcibly dragged from the spot by male police officers. A participant told TNIE that they intend to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission regarding the incident.

Pulakeshi Nagar police denied allegations of violence and maintained that campaigns and protests can only be done at the Freedom Park.