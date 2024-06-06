Brush strokes of solitude and hope

BENGALURU: Whether through a delicate brush stroke or a bold splash of colour, art communicates the unspoken, giving form to feelings that words often fail to capture. It invites viewers to see the world through the artist’s eyes, to experience their joys, sorrows, hopes, and dreams. For late artist Yusuf Arakkal, art was a medium to express the complexities of the human condition like a painting of a child staring at you, evoking a powerful portrayal of innocence and vulnerability.

As the Indian Art Fair debuts in Hyderabad on June 7 with a solo exhibition of Arakkal’s masterpieces, art lovers will have a rare opportunity to step into the Bengaluru artist’s world. “For me, Yusuf was not just my husband but my mentor. He took me to galleries and many other places in India and abroad, cultivating my appreciation for art. That is why I am really excited about his works being showcased in the debut edition of IAF Hyderabad, where he never held a solo show,” says art curator and gallerist Sara Arakkal.

This collection, curated by Sara, features iconic works like those from the Ganga and Discarded series, offering a glimpse into the soul of an artist who found beauty in solitude and humanity. “We had many brainstorming sessions to choose the right works. We finalised a list of works that encapsulates his profound exploration of humanity, which remained the driving force behind his creativity,” says Sara.