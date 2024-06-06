Gourmet Renaissance

BENGALURU: Food enthusiasts in Bengaluru, rejoice! The city is becoming a haven for gastronomes with a series of delectable food pop-ups and a grand wine carnival. This vibrant culinary extravaganza promises to tantalise your taste buds with rich and diverse Indian and international flavours, along with exquisite wine selections.
Bengaluru’s food lovers are in for a treat as celebrated chef Auroni Mookerjee brings The Probashi Table to ZARF, the newly-opened Indian-specialty restaurant at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, for an exclusive two-day pop-up event on June 8 and 9.
Known for his innovative take on regional Indian cuisine, former ad-man turned culinary maestro, chef Auroni has earned accolades such as Top New Restaurant and Chef of the Year for helming the Sienna Store & Cafe in Kolkata. His menu, featuring root vegetables and herbs, includes signature dishes like Jhinge and Kombu Posto, Daab Chingri, Dal-Tarka Ruti, classic Patishapta, and Mishti Doi.
Craving something more exotic? Head to Khmer Kitchen in JP Nagar for Khmer Konnection, a Cambodian food festival featuring renowned chefs Kimsan Pol, Chhon B, and Srey Bora. Guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure with a six-course set menu paired with wines and cocktails. This limited-seating Chef’s Table will take place on June 14 and 15 for dinner, and on June 16 for lunch. The day’s menu will be finalised by the chefs based on the availability of fresh produce.
If you’re looking for a taste of royalty, Nazaara at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal has you covered. Experience the royal elegance of Nawabi cuisine curated by chef Yunus Khan from the Westin Powai Mumbai from June 7 to 16.
This culinary journey transports you to the heart of royal kitchens with rich flavours and opulent dishes, each bite offering a symphony of delicate spices and luxurious ingredients. Highlights include murgh badami shorba, smoky rasuli murgh tikka, gosht malihabadi seekh, and jheenga air-e-khas.
For those interested in exploring lesser-known regional cuisines, Quattro at The Leela Bhartiya City is hosting the fourth edition of Chapters of Heirloom, featuring food critic and passionate cook Suresh Hinduja. From June 8 to 11, savour Sindhi cuisine, a unique culinary tradition hailing from the banks of the Indus River influenced by Central Asian, Iranian, Mughal, and Punjabi food traditions.
Wine Community BLR, a vibrant group of wine enthusiasts, is hosting Wine Carnival 2.0 at The Park Hotel on June 9 from 3pm, supported by the Karnataka Grape & Wine Board. Guests can explore a diverse selection of Indian and imported wines from producers like Big Banyan, Sula, Fratelli, Grover Zampa, KRSMA Estates, and Talisva, as well as international importers such as Anggel’s Share, Brindco, Chenab, Gusto, Monika, Sonarys, Tetrad, and Wine Park. Each ticket includes a wine glass for tastings, coupons for wine samples, and food vouchers. The event also features quiz programmes, wine master classes led by industry experts, and a members-only meet-and-greet lounge with exclusive wines.