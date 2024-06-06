Gourmet Renaissance

BENGALURU: Food enthusiasts in Bengaluru, rejoice! The city is becoming a haven for gastronomes with a series of delectable food pop-ups and a grand wine carnival. This vibrant culinary extravaganza promises to tantalise your taste buds with rich and diverse Indian and international flavours, along with exquisite wine selections.

Bengaluru’s food lovers are in for a treat as celebrated chef Auroni Mookerjee brings The Probashi Table to ZARF, the newly-opened Indian-specialty restaurant at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, for an exclusive two-day pop-up event on June 8 and 9.

Known for his innovative take on regional Indian cuisine, former ad-man turned culinary maestro, chef Auroni has earned accolades such as Top New Restaurant and Chef of the Year for helming the Sienna Store & Cafe in Kolkata. His menu, featuring root vegetables and herbs, includes signature dishes like Jhinge and Kombu Posto, Daab Chingri, Dal-Tarka Ruti, classic Patishapta, and Mishti Doi.

Craving something more exotic? Head to Khmer Kitchen in JP Nagar for Khmer Konnection, a Cambodian food festival featuring renowned chefs Kimsan Pol, Chhon B, and Srey Bora. Guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure with a six-course set menu paired with wines and cocktails. This limited-seating Chef’s Table will take place on June 14 and 15 for dinner, and on June 16 for lunch. The day’s menu will be finalised by the chefs based on the availability of fresh produce.