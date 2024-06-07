Leaving Uttarkashi ordeal behind, 13 survivors return to Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Emotions ran high as 13 trekkers returned safely to Bengaluru after their harrowing experience in Uttarkashi. Waiting anxiously at Kempegowda International Airport were their families, and as the survivors emerged, there were tears of joy, tight embraces, and silent prayers of gratitude for their safe return.

The flight from Dehradun to Bengaluru, initially scheduled to land at 8:46pm at KIA, was delayed by over 30 minutes and landed at 9:20pm. However, family members and friends were only able to reunite with their loved ones, who had faced a near-death experience, by 10pm.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who accompanied the survivors, told TNIE that the 13 survivors are physically healthy but mentally in shock. “They are in extreme pain after witnessing their close friends and associates die in front of them, due to extreme weather conditions,” he said.

Byre Gowda said the tragedy was unexpected and unpredictable because the route chosen was a regular one where weather conditions are generally favourable. Such extreme weather is rarely seen even on more challenging routes.