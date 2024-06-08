BBMP may seize, lock properties of tax defaulters

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said now that the election duty is over and all Palike employees are back at their respective departments, the focus will be on generating more taxes. He said the revenue officials have been directed to seize properties, especially commercial, of tax defaulters as some of them have not used the ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme to clear the dues with interest.

Under the scheme, 50 per cent reduction on the interest on long-pending dues (five years) was offered. The revenue officials had issued notices to such defaulters and soon, major steps like sealing and seizing of properties will begin.

“50 per cent of interest was waived on tax dues. The scheme was introduced three months ago, but building owners with arrears have not used the opportunity. The corporation will seize and lock such buildings from Monday, to collect the outstanding tax,” said a senior BBMP revenue official. The defaulters have not responded, though many notices were issued to them. The stern step of locking their property, especially the commercial ones, will be taken, he warned.