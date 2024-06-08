Himalayan trekking tragedy: A seasoned trekker, Asha died doing what she loved the most

BENGALURU: Seventy-one-year-old Asha Sudhakar, a mountaineer who had been trekking since she was 12, was among the nine people who died when their expedition to Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand was hit by a blizzard on June 4. A retired senior bank manager, Asha, was one of Karnataka’s most experienced mountaineers with about 59 years of trekking experience.

Asha’s friend, Gayathri, told TNIE that the former always said she would keep trekking and climbing as long as she was physically fit. “We never imagined her life would end in the mountains that she dedicated so much of her time to,” Asha said.

During a trekking excursion to Uttarkashi with a group of 22 members, including her husband, S Sudhakar, 71, Asha, a native of Thakkalai, a town located near Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to the harsh weather conditions. Her husband survived the ordeal.

One of her relatives said that Asha had been an avid trekker since the age of 12. “Every six months, Asha would eagerly inform us of her latest trekking destination. She had extensive knowledge about trekking and always enthusiastically inspired others to join her adventures,” the relative added.

Recalling Asha’s deep passion for trekking, her colleague said, “Despite choosing many challenging trekking routes in the past, Asha was always confident in her ability to handle any situation. She knew how to manage and had backup plans ready.” However, no one can prepare for the unpredictability of nature, the colleague added.

Within moments, the weather turned severe, plunging everything into darkness. Visibility dropped to less than 50m, with heavy snowfall and rain which made conditions fatal for even professional trekkers, she said.

On Friday morning, Asha’s body was brought to Bengaluru from Delhi and was shifted to her residence in Jakkur. She is survived by her husband and sons who live in the U.S.