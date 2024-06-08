Meeting the mellow-fellow

BENGALURU: I cannot begin to express how chilled out and mellow my two-week sabbatical was! I was busy playing ‘glamma’ to my munchkin who arrived here on a sunny Friday morn’, without her mom and just with her father and nanny in tow. Her nanny, a formidable lady from Bengal, was a veritable Mary Poppins and it was great because I realised that entertaining and keeping a highly intelligent toddler (all of 22 months), was a (happily) exhausting task!

My baby came with a strict list of instructions from her mom…no sugar, no carbs, no junk, no TV, iPads etc, no biscuits, chocolates and the list went on and on. Very miffed in the beginning (what does she think of herself? Am I a complete dolt? Haven’t I raised her?), I slowly got to realise how harmful these things were for her. Here was a fully adjusted, happy child, with barely any tantrum-throwing tendencies, who was bright, intelligent, verbose and curious! Keeping her entertained and engaged was a pleasure. Our winding- down before bed-time was precious! Storytelling, cracking jokes, (yes, she has a great sense of humour) and her chatter was the highlight of my day. Her grandpa, (my gruff hubby) was putty in her hands as she would loudly call for him, (Imchiaazzz!), and hand him his car keys wanting to be taken for a ‘dee-rye-vvv’! She left, over the weekend, breaking my heart and teaching me so much. I share this with you my readers, because I did nothing, and felt there was no need to socialise, watch the idiot-box or incessantly scroll the gram. I felt whole and complete and full of love…

Detoxing from social media and the social scene was a relief. I took my time getting back into the groove by meeting only close friends who mattered. There was a long outstanding dinner that I had planned with my friends (purely by chance, nearly all of them were from the hospitality industry!) at this new restaurant, Ouro, where the young chef Cyrus Daniels was thrilled to show off his culinary expertise to the stalwarts of industry. We had ourselves a raucous ‘frat’ (fraternity) party where everyone knew each other and the agenda was to eat, drink and make merry! It is wonderful to see my friends with their better halves shed their stuffy suits (that was a criteria!) and have a great time.