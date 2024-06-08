Normal water supply from today, says BWSSB

BENGALURU: The BWSSB, which had undertaken electrical wiring for 220 KV power supply pumping sub-station, has completed the work for pre-commissioning and commissioning of Cauvery-stage 5, which will supply 775 MLD water. The Cauvery-stage 5 will be commissioned in July.

According to officials, apart from electrical works carried out in power sub-stations, installation of bulk flow metre at Vajarahalli, Vasanthpura and Kothanur Dinne area, work to prevent leakage in large water pipes near Lakkasandra Metro station, connecting large pipes near Marathahalli Bridge near BMRCL was taken up on June 6 and 7.

BWSSB had shut Cauvery Stage 1, 2 and 3 Water Supply Units for 12 hours, between 6 am to 6 pm, on June 6, and Cauvery Stage 4, 1 and 2 Water Supply Units on June 7, in connection with implementation of Cauvery Phase 5 Project. It decided to shut down for four hours between 10 am and 2 pm and requested the public to cooperate with the board and store the required water.

Now, after completion of works, the board officials claimed normal water supply will resume from Saturday onwards.