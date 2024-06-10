Stepfather abets minor's rape for cash in Bengaluru, three arrested

BENGALURU: In a shameful incident, a man allegedly facilitated the rape of his minor stepdaughter aged 17, in Kadugodi police station limits in Bengaluru.

It is learnt that two friends of a migrant worker from West Bengal, who works as a security guard at a school, had been repeatedly raping the minor girl at their house in Ramamurthy Nagar by paying a few thousand rupees to the victim’s stepfather. Police arrested the trio.

The accused, Sagar, who cleaned washrooms, and Sawan, who works at a chicken stall, were friends with the minor girl’s stepfather from some time. After paying him, the accused had been taking the girl to their room and sexually assaulting her since April, police said.

The incident came to light when the victim, who worked as a domestic help, shared her ordeal with her employer, who took up the matter with an NGO. Officials from NGO alerted police about the dastardly act. Following the tip-off, police kept watch on the girl’s movements and caught the accused from their room.