Copying, distributing pen drives of sexual assault a sin, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday orally observed that copying and circulating the pen drives of sexual assault is most dangerous and a sin. A man is not going to lose anything, but it is the woman who is subjected to ignominy because of portraying her in poor light, it added.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these scathing remarks while refusing to stay the proceedings against Sharath, the key accused in copying and distributing the pen drives of sexual assault allegedly involving former MP Prajwal Revanna.

Additional Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha placed the investigation papers before the court, indicating Sharath’s role. He submitted that the Special Investigation Team recovered a DVR along with a tablet and various CDs from Sharath’s place and he is required for custodial interrogation.

The counsel for the accused submitted that mere information is not sufficient to take Sharath’s custody for interrogation. The case against the accused was not touched for almost 30 days. After he moved the high court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings against him, the investigating agency took it seriously, he argued.