BBMP all set to plant two lakh saplings this year

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to plant two lakh saplings this year, DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

The palike has planted 94,000 saplings at Vidyapeetha and Kathriguppe in Bommanahalli zone, he told reporters here.

Shivakumar said the government and the police department will organise events to mark World Environment Day at Bal Bhavan on June 14.

“Bengaluru is under the C40 category globally in terms of climate variability. The palike unveiled its first Climate Action Plan on November 27 last year. To keep our city green, a campaign, ‘BlueGreenOoru’, has been launched and preparations have been made to plant more saplings,” Shivakumar said.

He said a Climate Action Cell has been set up involving BWSSB, BESCOM, BMTC, BTP, BMRCL, DELT, Solid Waste Management, Pollution Control Board, Forest, Industries, and Mining departments. Details on the cell are available on the BBMP website.

“Last year, we unveiled the Green Guard programme where schoolchildren planted saplings. They are taking care of the saplings. Already 52,000 saplings have been planted in association with 250 schools. This year, we will plant two lakh saplings,” the DCM said.

“Through ‘Mepathon’, we have decided to identify places where saplings can be planted. This programme has been completed in Bommanahalli zone. People can help the palike implement the programme,” he said.

Shivakumar said the palike has taken steps to revive the wells in the city. All open wells in the city will be identified and revived. We have decided to fill the lakes with treated water,” Shivakumar said.