Saree & Sash

BENGALURU: Dazzling evening gowns, perfectly poised contestants, and an unwavering focus on physical appearance...These are the typical images that one conjures up when thinking of a beauty pageant. But as the focus shifts from superficial standards to inclusivity and meaningful impact, pageants are transforming. This change was recently exemplified by Bengaluru-based Shreya Krishnan, who took the crown at the Miss/Mrs Universal Empowerment 2024 held in the Dominican Republic last month.

“I view these platforms as opportunities to raise awareness to issues concerning various aspects of women’s lives, especially the unique context of Indian women compared to more privileged communities,” says Krishnan.

Bia Sandhu, the National Director for India, Miss/Mrs Universal Empowerment 2024, believes Krishnan was the ideal candidate because of her dedication to women’s empowerment. “The best part about this particular pageant is that, while it is a beauty pageant, it primarily focuses on preparing a meaningful project. Krishnan’s project on women empowerment won among contestants from 12 other countries,” explains Sandhu.

With encouragement from Sandhu, Krishnan presented her work with the HopeWorks Foundation. “I chose this project because it is very close to my heart. It’s about providing education and access to girls from underprivileged backgrounds, equipping them with skills to secure better jobs,” explains Krishnan, who is the managing director of a global non-profit.