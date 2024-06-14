Trial run of waste-to-power plant soon, says BBMP chief

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed the palike officials to prepare for the trial run of the waste-to-electricity generating unit being set up by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), at Bidadi. The unit aims to solve the excessive garbage problem in the city.

To address the different garbage related problems, Tushar Girinath, who visited various places in the city, said that KPCL is setting up a unit to generate electricity from garbage, and the municipality has to manage the waste. In this regard, he instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to dispose off waste properly.

The work on the waste-to-power plant is almost complete and the remaining work should be completed at the earliest, he said.

He also instructed the officials to arrange for a trial run. According to the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited officials, the plant has been set up on 10 acres of land at a cost of Rs 260 crore. It has the capacity to generate 11.5 MW of power daily.

The Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) collected from the dry waste collection centres are to be sent to BBMP’s treatment plants for power generation.