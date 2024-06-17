Screen time

The three stories, Dubey notes, were different from each other when it came to their themes which made it extremely fun to direct. “They were not love stories and we had a lot of fun bringing it to the stage as a drama, like improvising the dialogues and working with actors. I wanted the audience to see how well women write, especially because they were not writing about what people would expect women to write,” says Dubey. Tabassum’s Utran addresses class division, Devi’s tale delves into the resilience and struggles of India’s tribal communities, and Mehta’s story revolves around a music teacher who finds meaning by teaching a blind child.

“Utran is such a strong statement on class division and the story says so much in only two and a half pages,” observes Dubey, adding that it is one of the most enjoyable productions that she has directed to date. “Now that I’m talking about it, I’m getting inspired to go back and think of three to four more stories,” laughs Dubey. Transforming these stories from stage to screen brought a different vibe.

Dubey shares the increased richness and visual enhancement possible in a teleplay. “On stage, everything was simpler. In the teleplay, there was more richness, and more props, and we could use lighting in a very different way. It was like cinema,” she explains. This adaptation allowed for more detailed imagery, adding to the overall experience.

The actor-director sees immense potential in digital adaptations of theatre and believes that – when done right – digital platforms can capture the immediacy and essence of live theatre. “Some people have managed to crack it like the National Theatre in England and the Metropolitan Opera in America and it’s doing very well because they are so well recorded. So there’s a lot of scope in that... It’s all about getting it right and having fun,” says Dubey, who is currently working on Jaya, a rock musical adaptation of the Mahabharata which is set to debut in Bengaluru soon.