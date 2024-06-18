Bitter truth

Aarohi Sanghavi, the founder of the quaint Maki Patisserie in Indiranagar also bought a large stock of cocoa from her supplier in anticipation of rising prices a few months ago. “Thus far, shortages haven’t been a significant issue. However, prices are expected to rise further.

Currently, we have not decided to discontinue chocolate desserts, but we are limiting their quantity and trying not to increase prices for our customers. We prefer to avoid passing on the costs to them,” she shares, adding, “Eventually, it is likely we will need to raise prices as it seems inevitable.”

Meanwhile, some bakeries are experimenting with reducing the cocoa content in their recipes, while others are absorbing financial losses to keep serving their regulars, with hopes of the crisis resolving soon.

“Chocolate is universally loved, and I believe it’s essential for any bakery. We’re hoping prices will stabilise soon, though predictions suggest it might take up to two years. To balance things out, we’re promoting more fruit-based cakes – like mango, which is in season – while still running the bakery as usual,” says Teena Vellara, founder of Croons, a patisserie. The availability of her own space on Church Street has allowed her to absorb the increasing cost of cocoa while maintaining prices. “Fortunately, I don’t have to pay rent, which helps manage overall expenses,” she adds.

Despite increasing prices by an average of 13 to 15 per cent Abhishek Singhania, co-director at ZOROY, a luxury boutique cafe, says it hasn’t significantly affected their business. “However, we have noticed a slowdown in bulk sales of cocoa powder, where our customers are B2B and use it to make other products.

These customers are more price-sensitive,” he shares, adding, “We are also supplementing seasonal fruit flavours instead of chocolate wherever possible to offset the price increase. For example, in our hampers, which usually contain around 10 items, we used to include three chocolate items. Now, we’ve reduced it to two to help manage costs.”

Unprecedented meltdown

Three years of poor harvests, caused by worsening weather and crop diseases in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, have significantly reduced the global cocoa supply. This scarcity, combined with sustained global demand for chocolate, has driven prices to record highs. The cocoa market is anticipated to face another deficit next season due to the severity of cacao diseases affecting cocoa production, potentially resulting in four consecutive years of deficit for the first time in half a century