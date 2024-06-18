Practising love

BENGALURU: There’s an old saying that teachers all around India live to tell their students as they prepare for their exams – “Practice makes perfect.” Even when there are no exams, practice makes sense. Singers do their riyaaz, athletes are constantly training, and even masters of their craft, be it sculptors or painters or whatever else, are constantly practising. Chefs are constantly cooking, not just new recipes they want to try out but old standards that they want to perfect to keep their customers coming back.

If it is true about so many things, why wouldn’t it be true about love? If we practice loving each other on a regular basis, wouldn’t we find it easier and better? What is it about love that we often end up treating it as if it doesn’t need to develop, become more nuanced, richer, deeper and more expressive?

Think of it. In your relationship, has the practice of love become more, or has it become less over the years? For a majority of us, all the practice of love comes early in the relationship; when we are wooing each other, and once the deal is done, so to speak, the practice of love gets into a kind of maintenance mode at best – a few actions here and there that show love, if not every day, at least on anniversaries and birthdays. Even then, it rarely meets the high benchmarks set at the time of courtship or in the early days of the relationship. A lot of the time, we treat the people we love as fellow travellers in our lives, and do not pay attention to actually loving them.