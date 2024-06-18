BENGALURU: There’s an old saying that teachers all around India live to tell their students as they prepare for their exams – “Practice makes perfect.” Even when there are no exams, practice makes sense. Singers do their riyaaz, athletes are constantly training, and even masters of their craft, be it sculptors or painters or whatever else, are constantly practising. Chefs are constantly cooking, not just new recipes they want to try out but old standards that they want to perfect to keep their customers coming back.
If it is true about so many things, why wouldn’t it be true about love? If we practice loving each other on a regular basis, wouldn’t we find it easier and better? What is it about love that we often end up treating it as if it doesn’t need to develop, become more nuanced, richer, deeper and more expressive?
Think of it. In your relationship, has the practice of love become more, or has it become less over the years? For a majority of us, all the practice of love comes early in the relationship; when we are wooing each other, and once the deal is done, so to speak, the practice of love gets into a kind of maintenance mode at best – a few actions here and there that show love, if not every day, at least on anniversaries and birthdays. Even then, it rarely meets the high benchmarks set at the time of courtship or in the early days of the relationship. A lot of the time, we treat the people we love as fellow travellers in our lives, and do not pay attention to actually loving them.
Are you working on loving your partner more and more as the days go along? Are you practising love like you would practice any art form, or even at work, where you would take some time every year to get some continuing professional development or upskill yourself?
We think of love as something spontaneous, that it should just happen. We may even think of love as an underlying framework upon which the relationship is built, but that it doesn’t really need anything – as if it was a vehicle upon which other tasks of life ride, like raising a family, running a business, and so on. Others might see love as just the means to an end, the goal being a steady, secure relationship that one can take as given.
What if we flipped that on its head, and really saw love as something of an art form that we need to practice over and over again, in pursuit of a perfection that we might never achieve, but to which we can still aspire? How would you feel, think and act differently if you saw your love as something you need to get better at over time? How would that change you?
Maybe every day you’ll think about love, think about how you can demonstrate your love, give and receive love, how you could love in nuanced and subtle ways, and big, grand gestures. One way or another, practice helps.
