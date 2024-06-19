Sacred rhythms from Assam

BENGALURU: Movement that personifies grace and vigour, echoing tales of devotion with intricate visual poetry that is hard to define without experiencing it firsthand. That is the hallmark of Sattriya dance, one of the major classical dance forms of India, originating from Assam. Renowned for her dedication to the Sattriya dance tradition, dancer-scholar Anwesa Mahanta is bringing her solo lecture demonstration Living the Past, Dancing in the Present to the city this week.
“Sattriya dance, though an ancient form, is not widely seen outside Assam. Unlike Bharatnatyam, Kathak, or Odissi, it’s not regularly showcased. That’s why, along with a live demonstration, I will be sharing the dance form’s history, its repertoire, and some archival recordings of how the dance is presented ritually,” shares Mahanta, who has won the national award Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Akademi for the year 2013.
Mahanta’s journey into the world of Sattriya dance is deeply rooted in her upbringing within the Vaishnavite monastery or Satra. Recalling her early years, she says, “I belong to a Vaishnavite monastery, which we call Satra, where I was introduced to the entire ritualistic space of the Sattriya tradition. That environment definitely left a deep imprint on my mind. I also witnessed the traditional Sattriya theatre, which we call Bhaona, during my childhood. So, when I was a kid, that was my first exposure to the power of performance and how an actor transforms during the process.”
This immersion in her cultural heritage from a young age laid the foundation for her lifelong passion and dedication to Sattriya. The dance form dates back to the 15th-16th centuries as a medium to bring people together through art. “Sattriya has its own distinct features, from its rhythmic structure to its literature, language, and costume,” explains Mahanta.
Rooted in Vaishnavism, the themes of Sattriya dance mostly revolve around the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, often drawing from the philosophical ideas in the Bhagavata Purana. Mahanta emphasises, “It’s a storytelling tradition, but it’s deeply philosophical. Stories serve as metaphors to communicate broader ideas.” Her concluding piece in the upcoming show will reflect this philosophical depth.
For over 25 years, Mahanta has been an active performer and a dedicated scholar of Sattriya, trained under maestro Bayanacharya Ghanakanta Bora. “As a practitioner and scholar, I have always tried to share as much as we can about the heritage of Assam, and Sattriya dance is a significant part of that heritage,” says Mahanta, who also curates festivals to promote these traditional art forms of Assam.
Speaking of the challenges, she points out, “When I was doing my PhD at Delhi University, it was very difficult because references in English were missing in the field of Sattriya. In Assamese, we had many references, but in English, there was very little not only about Sattriya but also about the cultural heritage of Assam. That has been one of the primary challenges in my work.” However, she says that things are changing. “You cannot change everything all of a sudden. But, one step at a time, we can shift the perspective of the younger generation, making these traditional art forms more accessible. At the same time, we must find newer ways to intersect art forms on the global stage,” says Mahanta.
