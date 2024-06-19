Sacred rhythms from Assam

BENGALURU: Movement that personifies grace and vigour, echoing tales of devotion with intricate visual poetry that is hard to define without experiencing it firsthand. That is the hallmark of Sattriya dance, one of the major classical dance forms of India, originating from Assam. Renowned for her dedication to the Sattriya dance tradition, dancer-scholar Anwesa Mahanta is bringing her solo lecture demonstration Living the Past, Dancing in the Present to the city this week.

“Sattriya dance, though an ancient form, is not widely seen outside Assam. Unlike Bharatnatyam, Kathak, or Odissi, it’s not regularly showcased. That’s why, along with a live demonstration, I will be sharing the dance form’s history, its repertoire, and some archival recordings of how the dance is presented ritually,” shares Mahanta, who has won the national award Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Akademi for the year 2013.

Mahanta’s journey into the world of Sattriya dance is deeply rooted in her upbringing within the Vaishnavite monastery or Satra. Recalling her early years, she says, “I belong to a Vaishnavite monastery, which we call Satra, where I was introduced to the entire ritualistic space of the Sattriya tradition. That environment definitely left a deep imprint on my mind. I also witnessed the traditional Sattriya theatre, which we call Bhaona, during my childhood. So, when I was a kid, that was my first exposure to the power of performance and how an actor transforms during the process.”

This immersion in her cultural heritage from a young age laid the foundation for her lifelong passion and dedication to Sattriya. The dance form dates back to the 15th-16th centuries as a medium to bring people together through art. “Sattriya has its own distinct features, from its rhythmic structure to its literature, language, and costume,” explains Mahanta.