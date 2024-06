BENGALURU:

Begin cleaning your baby’s mouth even before their teeth come in...Use a soft damp cloth to wipe their gums after feedings.

Schedule your child’s first dental visit by their first birthday or within six months of their first tooth coming in.

Once teeth appear, start brushing them twice a day using a small soft-bristled toothbrush and a tiny smear of fluoride toothpaste (about the size of a grain of rice for babies and a pea-sized amount for children aged 3 to 6).

Begin flossing your child’s teeth once they have two teeth that touch. This helps to remove plaque and food particles between teeth.

Limit sugary snacks and drinks. Encourage a balanced diet with plenty of fruits vegetables dairy products and water.

Make sure your child gets enough fluoride to strengthen their teeth. This can be through drinking water toothpaste or fluoride treatments from the dentist.

Schedule regular dental check-ups every six months. This helps in early detection and treatment of potential dental issues.

If your child is involved in sports, ensure they wear a mouthguard to protect their teeth from injury.

Don’t put your child to bed with a bottle filled with milk, juice or any sugary liquid. This can lead to tooth decay.

Children often mimic their parents. Show them that you take your oral health seriously by brushing and flossing regularly.

Turn brushing and flossing into a fun activity. Use toothbrushes with their favourite characters, play their favourite song while they brush or use apps designed to encourage kids to brush properly.

Talk to your dentist about dental sealants – a protective coating applied to the chewing surfaces to prevent decay.